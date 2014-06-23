Game of Thrones characters in powerful polygon art tribute

Illustrator Mordi Levi picked his favourite characters for the project

Finishing last week, season four of Game of Thrones was as daring and dramatic as its predecessors. So, whilst you're picking your jaw up from the floor, designers have been creating some pretty incredible design tributes to Game of Thrones.

One such tribute is this brilliant series of polygon portraits from Israelian illustrator Mordi Levi. Creating full-grids from photographs of the characters, Levi then colours each of his favourite characters in to create a range of astonishing portraits.

As an avid fan of the show, Levi has also created Game of Firms which saw each household depicted as a successful company. Take a look at who he picked as his favourite characters to take part in the Game of Polygon portraits.

