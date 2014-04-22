Wooden illustrations are simply tree-mendous

The wooden illustrations go from the beardy to the bull

We've seen some incredible examples of tactile illustration over the past few months and the hand-made aspect of that particular method seems to have rubbed off on a few designers. Never have we seen such gorgeous wood-work until now, with these beautiful illustrations.

Created by Colorado based illustrator Clint Reid, these blocks and stumps of wood have been given a beardy make-over. "I've been spending more time experimenting with making art on wood," he explains. "These are some works from the start of 2014."

We love that he's been spending more time on this method, as the results are absolutely stunning. From the beardy to the bull, these old blocks of wood have been given a new lease of life!

