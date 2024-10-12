Coca-Cola's new taco campaign is subtly brilliant

Coca-Cola and tacos might not seem the most obvious combination, but in some parts of the world, like Mexico, they go hand in hand. Coca-Cola sought to spread this perfect pairing around the globe with its new campaign, which features street photography by Frederik Trovatten. It shows scenes of authentic Mexican taco stands, with Coca-Cola's brand highlighted. There's no shouty logos or big bottles of Coca-Cola, though, but rather subtle branding hidden on crates, stools and signs.

The tagline states: "'Where there are tacos, there’s Coca-Cola." This is an interesting move for Coca-Cola, and like many of the best adverts, shows that sometimes, less is more.

(Image credit: Coca-Cola)

The campaign was produced with Uncommon Stockholm in collaboration with the production house Colony and has launched in Norway, transforming spots like Oslo's central station.

“Coca-Cola’s iconicity gave us the freedom to focus on authentic moments in the taquerias, where its presence feels natural and unforced," Uncommon Stockholm tells us. "The strength of the brand made it easy to let those moments shine without needing to emphasise the logo, and the Coca-Cola team fully embraced this approach from the start.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Coca-Cola) (Image credit: Coca-Cola) (Image credit: Coca-Cola)

I think this is a clever campaign that draws upon the power of the Coca-Cola brand, a bit like these blurry McDonald's adverts we covered a while ago or the best textless logos.

