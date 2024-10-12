Coca-Cola's new taco campaign is subtly brilliant

News
By
published

"Where there's tacos, there's Coca-Cola"

images of a street photography campaign of Mexican taco bars where it says, &quot;where there&#039;s tacos, there&#039;s Coca-Cola&quot; with Coca-Cola&#039;s branding subtly highlighted
(Image credit: Coca-Cola)

Coca-Cola and tacos might not seem the most obvious combination, but in some parts of the world, like Mexico, they go hand in hand. Coca-Cola sought to spread this perfect pairing around the globe with its new campaign, which features street photography by Frederik Trovatten. It shows scenes of authentic Mexican taco stands, with Coca-Cola's brand highlighted. There's no shouty logos or big bottles of Coca-Cola, though, but rather subtle branding hidden on crates, stools and signs.

The tagline states: "'Where there are tacos, there’s Coca-Cola." This is an interesting move for Coca-Cola, and like many of the best adverts, shows that sometimes, less is more.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

