Federer’s iconic new ad is some of the best CGI marketing I’ve seen

News
By
published

It’s a touching unity of past and present.

Poster for Federer: Twelve Final Days
(Image credit: Prime Video)

It's been a while since a marketing campaign genuinely made me do a double-take, but the latest promo for Federer: Twelve Final Days is a prime example of how to do CGI marketing right. With a little computer generated augmentation, the ingenious ad appeared to take over Tower Bridge, projecting Federer's iconic tennis career in an inspiring, larger-than-life display.

As technology gets more advanced, we're increasingly seeing more creative advertising examples popping up. It's exciting to see marketing trends pushing beyond the boundaries of static billboard advertising, transforming ad campaigns into an immersive experience that exceeds our expectations. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles