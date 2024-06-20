Federer’s iconic new ad is some of the best CGI marketing I’ve seen

It's been a while since a marketing campaign genuinely made me do a double-take, but the latest promo for Federer: Twelve Final Days is a prime example of how to do CGI marketing right. With a little computer generated augmentation, the ingenious ad appeared to take over Tower Bridge, projecting Federer's iconic tennis career in an inspiring, larger-than-life display.

As technology gets more advanced, we're increasingly seeing more creative advertising examples popping up. It's exciting to see marketing trends pushing beyond the boundaries of static billboard advertising, transforming ad campaigns into an immersive experience that exceeds our expectations.

Federer, past and present, on Tower Bridge. pic.twitter.com/JV7VgQrgY3June 19, 2024

Shared to the official Prime Video X page, the short clip features a young Federer rallying with his older self. The tennis ball moves between the two towers, joining Federer's past and present in a touching immersive display. A large canvas appears to unfurl, revealing the main promo poster for the upcoming documentary.

As the name suggests, Federer: Twelve Final Days is set to be a deep dive into the final few days of Federer's illustrious tennis career, leading to his final match for the Laver Cup. Fans were quick to share their praise over the creative ad, with one writing "greatest advertising technique I’ve seen in years." Another chimed in: "One of the most iconic promos I’ve ever seen," while another called it an "Amazing tribute to the King of Tennis!"

Poster for Federer: Twelve Final Days (Image credit: Prime Video)

It's not the first example of CGI advertising that we've seen recently, other brands such as North Face and Maybelline have also been spotted getting creative with their campaigns. If you're after more advertising inspiration, check out this outlandish campaign that's rewriting the rules of ballet.