Outlandish campaign takes ballet to another level

I've never seen anything quite like it.

The Hong Kong Ballet wanted to pull out the stops and make an impact to mark its 45th anniversary. It's achieved that with an outlandish campaign the reimagines the classic art form, presenting ballet in a way we've never seen before.

A rollercoaster video mashup blends inspiration as diverse as Edgar Degas’ classic ballerina portraits and hip hop. There's a 'Tutu Academy', there are koi-inspired hairdos and punks... and there's a gold-toothed alien. All on a wild tour of Hong Kong. Giselle it is not.

