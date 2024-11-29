The most surprising Christmas ad of 2024? Here's Jason Statham as Santa

The best Christmas ads of all time tend to have certain key ingredients. A healthy dose of nostalgia, a little light humour... Jason Statham as Santa riding a tank instead of a sleigh... oh wait.

No don't worry, it's not another AI remake of the Coca-Cola Christmas ad here to ruin the festive season. It's the World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2025 campaign from video game developer Wargaming. Because if the festive season is for anything, it's for blowing things up with tanks.

You CANNOT guess who's joining Holiday Ops 2025 | World of Tanks - YouTube Watch On

Wargaming has surprised us with its holiday ad campaigns. Last year's star was Vinnie Jones. It invited fans to guess this year's actor ahead of the launch of the trailer, and suggestions ranged from Rowan Atkinson to J. K. Simmons and Snoop Dogg.

It was reveled today to be Jason Statham, famous for starring roles in The Meg, The Transporter, the Fast & Furious and more. The live-action ad begins with Santa being surrounded by a gang of bad guys, but things take a turn when Father Christmas gets punched in the face during the fight scene.

Enter Statham as Santa's stunt double "brutal, stylish, and ready to take charge" and "transform an average holiday movie into a full-throttle epic".

Santa Claus is coming to town (Image credit: Wargaming)

What did Statham have to say about the experience? “I have driven almost every type of vehicle in my career, but blasting around in a tank is the most exhilarating. That is why I've teamed up with Wargaming to be World of Tanks' newest Holiday Ops Ambassador, and I’m more than up for the challenge. It’s a great opportunity to bring some festive fun and a bit of high-stakes action to players all over the world.” Here are some behind the scenes shots and the beautiful festive hangar.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Wargaming) (Image credit: Wargaming) (Image credit: Wargaming) (Image credit: Wargaming)

Wargaming's annual World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2025 will run from 6 December to 13 January. This year will see a newly updated festive hangar where players will be given special assignments and battle missions to earn rewards from Statham himself.

