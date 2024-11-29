The most surprising Christmas ad of 2024? Here's Jason Statham as Santa

What could be more festive than a tank-based war game?

World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2025
(Image credit: Wargaming)

The best Christmas ads of all time tend to have certain key ingredients. A healthy dose of nostalgia, a little light humour... Jason Statham as Santa riding a tank instead of a sleigh... oh wait.

No don't worry, it's not another AI remake of the Coca-Cola Christmas ad here to ruin the festive season. It's the World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2025 campaign from video game developer Wargaming. Because if the festive season is for anything, it's for blowing things up with tanks.

World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2025 advert
(Image credit: Wargaming)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

