NASA just casually dropped the coolest optical illusion we've seen in space

The stars aren't as aligned as they seem.

(Image credit: NASA)

Believe it or not, we've seen a few optical illusions in space over the year. Well, we haven't seen them – the Hubble telescope has. NASA has been sharing photographs depicting unusual phenomena among the stars for a while now, but today's example might be the most impressive yet.

In a post titled 'Hubble Sees a Spiral and a Star' on its website, NASA describes how the photo features a sparkling spiral galaxy paired with a prominent star, both in the constellation Virgo. But since the star is in an entirely different galaxy, their proximity is an illusion. Like all the best optical illusions, it's a bit of a head-scratcher.

Daniel John
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq.

