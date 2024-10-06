Rising stars: graduates and hot new digital artists to watch in 2024

We shine a spotlight on the superstars of the future and their work at top art schools.

Art by Jo Tomsick/Nate Swetizer
(Image credit: Jo Tomsick/Nate Swetizer)

There are countless talented artists out there, but sometimes it can be a little overwhelming to know where to look. To spark some inspiration we've compiled a list of our favourite rising stars set to take over the art world, from young graduates to up-and-coming digital artists.

Nate Sweitzer headshot
Nate Sweitzer

Illustrator Nate graduated from the College for Creative Studies in Detroit. His work tells human stories via conceptual solutions and textural mark-making.

Jo Tomsick headshot
Jo Tomsick

Jo is an oil painter working in the Sandhills of North Carolina. As a dedicated student of Visual Arts Passage for several years, she credits the programme with giving her a community of artists to grow alongside, and with helping her to find her voice.

Chiara Vercesi headshot
Chiara Vercesi

Chiara is an award-winning illustrator based in Amsterdam. Recognised for her vibrant style and atmospheric brushstrokes, her illustrations are attention-grabbing and bold, yet light and with a natural flow.

Erin Ruffino headshot
Erin Ruffino

Erin lives in Upstate New York, where she graduated from the State University of New York at Fredonia in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree specialising in drawing and painting. She often works with graphite and oil paint to explore fantastical situations in nature, and is represented by RJD Gallery in Romeo, Michigan.

Reading psychology texts and listening to experts on podcasts inspire Erin to create work that mediates our inner critics by raising questions of self-improvement. Her personal fine art investigates the idea of developing identity through figurative surrealism, and personal images from memory, associations and pop culture are superimposed on her portraits.

Shane Cluskey headshot
Shane Cluskey

Shane is an award-winning Irish illustrator and designer. He trained at the School of Visual Arts in New York and Illustration Academy in Kansas.

Shane’s work has garnered recognition from the Society of Illustrators, American Illustration, and Communication Arts. His clients include The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, Simon & Schuster, Politico, BBC History and Sony Music.

