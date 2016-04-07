Artists will love this Golden Ratio colouring book

See the Golden Ratio in action with this amazing colouring book

Artists have been fascinated with the Golden Ratio, a common mathematical formula that produces a perfectly symmetrical relationship between two proportions, for hundreds of years. Now with this colouring book from Venezuelan architect and illustrator Rafael Araujo, everyone can bring the Golden Ratio to life.

Rafael Araujo has been fascinated by the Golden Ratio for years

Simply named The Golden Ratio Colouring Book, this book is the result of Rafael’s teenage fascination with the formula. His level of dedication can be seen on every page, as Rafael has drawn each intricate illustration by hand. A framework of lines and calculations give readers an insight into how each piece was put together.

Each picture has been carefully illustrated by hand

It can take Rafael up to 100 hours to create his mesmerising artwork, and all of that attention to detail is plain to see. Filled with 20 black and white illustrations of sea shells, butterflies and kaleidoscopic geometric patterns, The Golden Ratio Colouring Book is suitable for most colouring mediums, including watercolours and gouache.

Rafael's workings only add to the beautiful designs

Autographed prints are available on the project's Kickstarter page

As well as supporting The Golden Ratio Colouring Book via Rafael's Kickstarter page, backers can also claim some of the project's stunning original artwork.