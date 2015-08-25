GIFographics could be the next way to impress clients

GIFographics are proving more popular than ever

With plenty of infographics out there, designers are constantly trying to come up with ways to make them a little more exciting. In recent months, we've seen a trend of GIFographics, with animated info proving popular. Commissioning CSS3 expert Dave Ellis, SoSmart Money have jumped on the GIF-bandwagon with this design.

"It was never part of the brief to have movement within the infographic," he explains. "It became apparent part way through the design that the file size was going to be very low due to the limited colour palette and relatively simplistic graphic style."

Dave Ellis turned the project into an animated one during the process itself

Adding a few frames of animation and checking that the file size stayed small, the designer says he was apprehensive of the outcome. "It seemed like it could work but I couldn't be totally sure until all the content was in place. I was always gunning to keep the file below 1mb. I've seen plenty of infographics that exceed this but we still wanted to keep it relatively fast to load."

