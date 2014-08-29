Ink artist swaps his pen for a tablet computer to mimic masterpieces

If you ever get tired of lugging your laptop everywhere with you, Microsoft's new Surface Pro 3 tablet may be the solution. The latest in the Surface line-up, Microsoft say the Pro 3 tablet 'delivers the power and performance of a laptop'.

One creative who's taken advanatge of this new mobile tool is renowned ballpoint pen artist James Mylne. In partnership with Microsoft, Mylne recently set his trusty ballpoint pen aside to recreate three of the National Portrait Gallery's most famous portraits using the Surface Pen and the Fresh Paint app.

The Surface Pro features a new Surface Pen with pressure sensitivity, providing the intuitive feel of pen on paper, combined with the mobility of a tablet.

"So many people carry both a laptop and a tablet but really want just one device that does everything," said Robert Epstein, Windows consumer lead, Microsoft (UK). "We are clear on our vision: Surface Pro 3 is the tablet that can replace your laptop — packing all the performance and utility of a fully powered laptop into a thin, light and beautifully designed tablet."

For a full list of features and more information on the Surface Pro 3, visit the Microsoft website.