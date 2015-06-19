Keyboard challenges traditional design

The Model 01 could change the way you use your keyboard

Working as a designer, there's no avoiding your extensive use of computers; with that, comes the danger of repetitive strain disorder and more often than not, a great deal of gunk lurking underneath each key on your keyboard.

Keyboards have kept to a traditional design ever since their invention, simply executed in a smaller or slimmer style as the years have gone by. Jesse Vincent and Kaia Dekker – a.k.a. Keyboardio – wanted to challenge that design, by creating a keyboard that adjusts to fit your hands and desk, sculpted keycaps to guide your fingers and a bunch of shiny LEDs.

"The Model 01 is the best keyboard we can make," Vincent explains. "It's not like other keyboards. We've aligned the keys in columns so they're easier to reach without having to contort your fingers and the two halves of the keyboard are angled to help you keep your wrists in a more natural, neutral position." And that's just the beginning of its delights – head on over to Kickstarter to get the full story.

