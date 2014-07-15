New multi-colour tool will make image search even easier

Shutterstock have made it even easier to find your perfect image

When searching for that perfect photograph, illustration or vector, Shutterstock is usually the first port of call for any designer. Providing a wide range of choices, they've now made your life even easier with their brand new Palette tool.

"Our team has been working furiously on a new multi-color image discovery tool called Palette – the newest prototype to be added to Shutterstock Labs," they explain. "Palette is a tool for designers and creative professionals to explore the collection via curated palettes or to customise their own palette selecting multiple colours and finding images that match their specific needs."

"Palette is unique in that it's driven by patent-pending algorithms that use image data, search queries, and download behavior to collectively determine each unique palette’s colours."

