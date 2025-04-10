Canva has unveiled its biggest expansion yet, announcing a new suite of AI tools to boost creative freedom and productivity. With innovative additions to enhance collaboration through spreadsheets, data storytelling and design, Visual Suite 2.0 reestablishes Canva as the frontrunner in AI-powered creativity.

Canva is renowned for being one of the most accessible graphic design software options, providing a suite of tools to suit a range of experience levels. Focusing on speed, collaboration and curating the perfect streamlined workflow, Canva's latest expansion takes us into a new era of creative autonomy.

(Image credit: Canva)

Visual Suite 2.0 introduces brand-new tools alongside improvements to Canva's existing creative suite. Highlights of the expansion include a unified creative process allowing collaborators to create entire campaigns – from documents to websites – in one single format.

Canva Sheets and Magic Charts make data handling more intuitive and immersive, while Canva Code transforms static content into dynamic visuals via simple prompts with no coding experience necessary. AI takes centre stage with photo editing tools and Canva AI – a "voice-enabled, conversational creative partner" that can help with a number of tasks, from generating text and images to editing and resizing designs.

(Image credit: Canva)

Despite creatives' concerns about how AI is impacting graphic design, Canva claims it "sees AI as a tool to amplify, not replace, human creativity, and is committed to building AI responsibly and transparently." Bringing accessible design to a wider audience, Visual Suite 2.0 provides intuitive tools to bridge the creative gap. As more companies embrace AI in their creative practice (even top design studios like Pentagram), Canva's expansion is simply a sign of the times.