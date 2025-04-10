Canva launches new AI tool expansion – but is that really what designers want?
Visual Suite 2.0 could alienate professionals.
Canva has unveiled its biggest expansion yet, announcing a new suite of AI tools to boost creative freedom and productivity. With innovative additions to enhance collaboration through spreadsheets, data storytelling and design, Visual Suite 2.0 reestablishes Canva as the frontrunner in AI-powered creativity.
Canva is renowned for being one of the most accessible graphic design software options, providing a suite of tools to suit a range of experience levels. Focusing on speed, collaboration and curating the perfect streamlined workflow, Canva's latest expansion takes us into a new era of creative autonomy.
Visual Suite 2.0 introduces brand-new tools alongside improvements to Canva's existing creative suite. Highlights of the expansion include a unified creative process allowing collaborators to create entire campaigns – from documents to websites – in one single format.
Canva Sheets and Magic Charts make data handling more intuitive and immersive, while Canva Code transforms static content into dynamic visuals via simple prompts with no coding experience necessary. AI takes centre stage with photo editing tools and Canva AI – a "voice-enabled, conversational creative partner" that can help with a number of tasks, from generating text and images to editing and resizing designs.
Despite creatives' concerns about how AI is impacting graphic design, Canva claims it "sees AI as a tool to amplify, not replace, human creativity, and is committed to building AI responsibly and transparently." Bringing accessible design to a wider audience, Visual Suite 2.0 provides intuitive tools to bridge the creative gap. As more companies embrace AI in their creative practice (even top design studios like Pentagram), Canva's expansion is simply a sign of the times.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.