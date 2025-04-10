Canva launches new AI tool expansion – but is that really what designers want?

Visual Suite 2.0 could alienate professionals.

Canva 2.0 update
(Image credit: Canva)

Canva has unveiled its biggest expansion yet, announcing a new suite of AI tools to boost creative freedom and productivity. With innovative additions to enhance collaboration through spreadsheets, data storytelling and design, Visual Suite 2.0 reestablishes Canva as the frontrunner in AI-powered creativity.

Canva is renowned for being one of the most accessible graphic design software options, providing a suite of tools to suit a range of experience levels. Focusing on speed, collaboration and curating the perfect streamlined workflow, Canva's latest expansion takes us into a new era of creative autonomy.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

