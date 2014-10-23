New online series investigates the science of creativity

Tiffany Shlain looks at how technology and science is influencing our creativity

Over the past decade or so, designers are integrating technology into their work more than ever. Software such as the best iPad apps for designers has caused creatives to use technology for inspiration, creativity and productivity. 'The Future Starts Here with @TiffanyShlain' is an Emmy-nominated series that explores how science and technology is influencing your creativity.

The critically acclaimed first series aired last year, Shlain is the founder of Webby Awards and an acclaimed filmmaker in her own right. The second series will be unveiled today, examining the surprising ways in which creativity can be nurtured in our daily and professional lives.

The series will also reveal new research based on daydreaming, physical, financial, practical and political limits on art as well as how creative bondage ultimately frees us to create in new ways. It's certainly a must watch for any creative, science-enthusiast or techie!

