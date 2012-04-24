Adobe & HTML website unveiled

With the likes of Shadow and Edge, along with acquisitions of PhoneGap and Typekit, it's clear Adobe's focus is increasingly on web standards. The company has also devised advanced CSS, such as CSS Regions, for magazine-style layouts, and CSS shaders, for cinematic-like effects for the web.

A new website, Adobe & HTML, aims to be a central repository for information surrounding Adobe's work with web standards, along with events the company is working on.

Deepa Subramaniam, Group Product Manager, Adobe Web Platform, in a blog post outlined the site's three main sections. Web Standards "focuses on projects to advance standards and implement features directly in WebKit, like CSS Regions or CSS Shaders", and includes custom builds and samples. Open Source details open projects Adobe is "spearheading and contributing to," such as jQuery Mobile. And Tools & Services explores Adobe's various production tools for designers and developers.