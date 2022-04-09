Save $55 on this Huion pen display

The Huion Kamvas 20 is now just $313.65.

Huion drawing tablets are a great value option for digital artists looking for a premium digital drawing experience that undercuts Wacom's expensive tablets. And for a limited time, you get even better value with Amazon slashing $55.35 off the price of the Kamvas 20 Drawing Pen Display, now $313.65 (opens in new tab).

This super budget pen display has a large 19in IPS display, offering plenty screen for drawing or photo editing, and has 100% sRGB color gamut and 16.7 million colors. It has a sturdy build, compatible with both Windows and Mac, and you get the battery-free PW500 digital pen, which has 8192 pressure sensitivity levels, 5080 LPI and a very decent 266 RPS report rate.

In the UK, you can save £71.85 at Amazon, picking up the Kamvas 20 for just £407.15 (opens in new tab). For more great value tablets, make sure you see our full guide to the best Huion drawing tablets. We also have a guide to the best drawing tablets in general.

Today's best Huion pen display deal in the US

Save $55.35: Huion drawing tablets are fantastic value, and right now you can get a 20in pen display for a little over $300. It's a great buy for anyone looking to start exploring digital art of using a tablet for photo editing.

Today's best Huion pen display deal in the UK

Save £71.85: If you're in the UK, you can get a similar saving, with 15% off the Huion Kamvas 20 Pen Display. It's a limited-time deal, so you may need to be quick.

Not in the US or UK? Find the best Huion deals in your area below.

