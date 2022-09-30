The best Xbox Series X prices in September 2022

Finding the best Xbox Series X prices can be difficult because next-gen gaming is more popular than ever. Between the elusive PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, getting hold of one at a decent price (or at all) hasn't been the easiest. Whilst the popular Playstation 5 is still difficult to find in stock, luckily Microsoft's latest and greatest console seems to get frequent stock drops from most major retailers – and you can find all the best Xbox Series X prices here. Alternatively, if you want to opt for the all-digital option we also list the best Xbox Series S deals below.

The Series X seems to be the harder to find of the two models (the X being the disc version and the S being digital only). When the Xbox Series first came out, the X retailed at $499/£449 and the S for $299/£249. Considering their popularity and low stock levels, they still hold their original sale prices from most retailers – but you know that anything above or below this amount is either a mark-up or discount.

Whilst this list contains multiple retailers, some of the consoles are still out of stock at the time of writing this. But luckily, this page pulls in live prices and stock so you can keep an eye out for both the best Xbox Series X prices and best Xbox Series S deals. If you're a Sony fan in search of a PS5 instead, we also have a guide to the latest PS5 restock news. If you do buy one of the consoles below but aren't sure what to play, you can find some gaming inspiration in our breakdown of the best Xbox Series X games.

The best Xbox Series X prices

Xbox Series X The best console for Microsoft fans that like physical games. Max display: 8K, 120FPS | Weight: 9.8lb | Storage size: 1TB £446.84 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £449 (opens in new tab) at Currys (opens in new tab) £449.99 (opens in new tab) at Microsoft UK IE (opens in new tab) Powerful and fast system Excellent library of old games Great console for family gaming Lack of next-gen launch games

The Series X is the most powerful Xbox from Microsoft yet. It works on improving older models whilst keeping the same basic Xbox formula: fantastic backwards compatibility, easy to use and a great line-up of games to suit all kinds of gamers. The Series X is no small investment: literally. The chunky design is certainly a strong statement and is reminiscent of a compact PC. When you look at the inner workings, the size starts to make sense. The internal fans and variety of cooling vents means your console runs smoothly and quietly whilst avoiding any major over-heating. With an impressive 1TB of storage, you have plenty of room to store all your games.

The included controller prioritises comfort over aesthetic, sticking to the tried and true Xbox One controller design with some minor improvements, like an instant share button. Microsoft is known for its Xbox game pass: a subscription service that gives players access to a vast library of games spanning the last few Xbox console generations. It's all stored online too, so if you swap consoles or sign in from elsewhere you can pick up right where you left off. If that sounds appealing, find the best Xbox Series X prices below.

The best Xbox Series S deals

Xbox Series S The best console for Microsoft fans that like digital games. Max display: 1440p, 120 FPS | Weight: 4.25lbs | Storage size: 512GB £249 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £249 (opens in new tab) at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) £259.99 (opens in new tab) at O2 Mobiles (opens in new tab) Slimmer design than the X Cheaper console alternative Excellent next-gen technology Digital game downloads only

This is the digital-only counterpart in the Series family. That means it has no disc drive, and you can only play games you've downloaded from the online Microsoft store. Whilst this might not appeal to those gaming fans that prefer physical releases, it does mean it has higher stock levels than the more popular disc version. Most of the appeal for the Xbox family comes from the Xbox game pass which is all digital content anyway, so if that's what you're after this is a great way to pick up a more affordable console.



The digital version retails at nearly half the price of the Series X but only has minor "downgrades". The Series S has a smaller 512GB of storage space, but the digital aspect means you can easily delete and reinstall games to make space when you need it. Check the above links for the best Xbox Series S deals wherever you're based.

Xbox Series vs Xbox Series S Specifications Xbox console options: Xbox Series X (4K, Blu-ray drive); Xbox Series S (digital only).

Xbox price points: Xbox Series X: $499.99 / £449.99; Xbox Series S: $299.99 / £249.99

New Xbox games confirmed: Halo Infinite; Assassins Creed Valhalla; Borderlands 3; Bright Memory 1.0; Cuisine Royale; Dead by Daylight... plus many more.

Previous Xbox release: Xbox One S released in 2016, and the higher-end Xbox One X released in 2017.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Design First of all, before all that great gaming, is the look. And there's quite a difference in how each of these consoles look. The bigger, chunkier Xbox Series X is massive. Its design gives off an impressive aura of weightiness. It wants you to take it seriously, and considering what's inside it, that totally makes sense. It's available in black only, with some green highlights. The S in Series S, we're guessing, is for slim (certainly compared to Series X (XXL)). It actually resembles the Xbox One S, and we love the black, round grill surrounded by white body. Both are classy in our eyes, but we'll admit they also have a 'love it or hate it' kind of design vibe.

What's a good price for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S? Each of these Xboxes come with a AMD Zen 2 eight-core processor. What does this mean? It means that both of these things are super powerful. This will mean significant faster loading time with way more stability than any previous Xbox to date. For context, the Series S boasts four times the processing power of the Xbox One, and the Series X much more. As for the graphics processing, the X has 12 TFLOPS (52CUs at 1.825GHz) of RDNA 2 graphics; while the S has 4 TFLOPS (20CUs at 1.565GHz) of RDNA 2 graphics. And when it comes to RAM, the bigger brother sports 16GB, while the S offers 10GB.

Is it worth getting an Xbox Series X? If you're a Microsoft fan looking for a console upgrade from previous Xbox models, then the Xbox Series X is the perfect pick for you. As Microsoft's best console yet, it can hit higher framerates of up to 120FPS which makes your games run smoother than ever. The powerful SSD allows for fast loading times and seamless transitions between your media. Even though it's the same basic formula as previous consoles, the improved technology and next-gen game offerings are totally worthy of an upgrade.

What is the difference between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S? The main difference for many players is the fact that the Series X has a disc drive, and the Series S does not. That's reflected in the price difference: $499.99 / £449.99 for the X, $299.99 / £249.99 for the S. So do you take the less powerful (though still plenty powerful compared to previous models), digital only Xbox, or shell out more for the disc-carrying Xbox X, with the option of selling on any game discs that you're done with? Decisions, decisions.

