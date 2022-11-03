The best xTool M1 prices in November 2022

You're here to find the lowest xTool M1 prices, and that's exactly what we're going to bring you. We've put this page together so that it'll pull in all the live xTool deals as and when they go live, and we've got to say, there are some zingers! Take this one for example: right now you can get the xTool M1 down from $1,299 to just $899, saving you $400, over at xTool (opens in new tab).

As this is a craft machine, there are also some decent xTool M1 bundle deals that crop up too, and that's before we enter the retail mania of Black Friday (later this month). Those deals can range from the Household bundle for $1,799 all the way to the All-in-one bundle (aimed at small businesses) that's currently down from $3,737.99 to $2,499 (opens in new tab).

We love the xTool M1. Sure, it's not as fast or as powerful as Glowforge Pro, but then that's reflected in the Glowforge Pro price. It's also not as compact as Cricut Maker 3 (see the best Cricut maker 3 bundle deals), but it has a laser cutter.

The lowest xTool M1 prices

(Image credit: X-Tool)

xTool M1 This is the best xTool machine overall. Machine dimensions: 22 x 17.5 x 9 inches | Laser: 5 and 10 watt models | Weight: 9.8 kg | Work area: 15 x 12 inches | Materials: 300+, including wood, metal and fabrics £1,199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Laser and blade cutting in one Red Dot Winner 2022 Clean and compact design The (beta) app is a little buggy

The xTool M1 features both blade and laser cutter and so it can do some of what a Cricut can and also some of what a Glowforge can do. This makes it a truly interesting craft machine. For context, the xTool M1 laser is 10 watt, whereas the Glowforge Pro laser is 45 watt – though that usually goes on sale for around $7,000! And the blade is a little bit more cut and dry (sorry), being a simple cutting blade, not a rotary, so it's a little limited compared to Cricut.

And yet, having both a laser and a blade is the main appeal of the xTool M1. It means you can create complex projects that require clean cutting and engraving with one machine. If you don't already own a Cricut or Glowforge, the xTool M1 is a good hybrid option.

Read more: