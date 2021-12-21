You want to get the best Cricut Maker 3 bundle deals, and we can't blame you. There's been an explosion of interest in Cricut machines recently, and the best Cricut Maker 3 bundles have become extremely sought after. The Cricut Maker 3 is one of the most popular of all the Cricut machines, and buying one with all the materials you need to start creating is the perfect gift for anyone who loves crafting.

The Cricut Maker 3 is the most up-to-date, pro Cricut Maker available right now. It got released in 2021, and is an update of the original Cricut Maker (there's no Cricut Maker 2, confusingly), and adds the ability to work smart materials to the original's long list of features. For a full list of the features that the Cricut Maker 3 offers, and some more information about where the Cricut Maker 3 sits in the Cricut family tree, scroll down on this page. And if you want to head to our guide to the best Cricut machines, we've got a dedicated page for you to check out. But for now, let's take a look at the best Cricut Maker 3 deals.

The best Cricut Maker 3 bundle deals

What's the best Cricut machine?

This is a pretty hard one to answer, as each Cricut machine (and there are a few) all do specific things well. The Cricut Mug Press is, well, all about printing onto mugs. The Cricut EasyPress Mini is specifically created for printing on smaller surfaces, such as hats, shoes and bags.

Then we get to the slightly bigger machines that offer more features, and so can handle more projects. At the top of the list are the Cricut Maker and Cricut Maker 3 (there is no Cricut Maker 2). The first is the original, pro Cricut, and it still impresses with its ability to handle loads of materials, including paper, wood, leather and lace. The Cricut Maker 3 is a more advanced version of the original, with faster motors making it twice as fast, and most importantly allowing crafters to work with smart materials. This is the best overall Cricut machine out there, if you're a serious crafter.

And there's more options. The Cricut Explore Air 2 is perfect for people new to crafting, and around half of the price of the Cricut Maker 3. Then there's the Cricut Explore 3, which is cheaper than the top end Cricut Maker 3, but a bit more than the Explore 3, as it can handle smart materials.

If you want compact and lightweight, the Cricut Joy is a low-priced option that will easily handle making labels, stickers and cards (though it can still cut up to 20 feet!) Finally, the Cricut EasyPress 2 is the iron-on machine that's ideal if you want to print t-shirts, totes, pillow cases, banners, etc.

