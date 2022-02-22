The best Cricut Explore 3 bundle deals in February 2022

Getting the best Cricut Explore 3 bundle deals is a great idea if you're a creative who wants to explore new possibilities. The Cricut machines have taken the crafting world by storm over the last year, and Cricut Explore 3 bundle deals are hugely popular. But what is the Cricut Explore 3 and where does it fit in the Cricut family?

The Cricut Explore 3 was released on June 2021, and is one of the most popular of all the Cricut machines, for good reason. It sits just below the more expensive Cricut Maker, and just above the Cricut Explore Air 2 – which is squarely aimed at complete beginners. However, it's worth noting that the Cricut Explore 3 shares an ability to work with smart materials with the far more Cricut Maker 3 (see our guide to the best Cricut Maker 3 bundles deals too).

Getting a Cricut Explore 3 bundle is a great idea for a creative who either has a little knowledge of the Cricut machines already, or is looking to get stuck into plenty of new creative possibilities, using cutting, writing, scoring and foiling tools of the Cricut Explore 3.

It's worth noting that some of the best Cricut Explore 3 bundle deals can be had through the official Cricut page. But below we also pull in the very best Cricut Explore 3 bundle deals available, including deals just on the machine, from a range of quality retailers around the world. If you want to have a broader view on the best Cricut machines, we've got you covered, and we also have guides to the best Cricut accessories and the best Cricut alternatives, as well.

The best Cricut Explore 3 bundle deals

How to use a Cricut Explore 3? Using a Cricut Explore 3 is easy. Getting it out of the box, you simply plug to the mains, download the Cricut Design Space app for free, where you will be able to create your text- or design-based projects that will eventually be sent to the Cricut Explore 3 machine via Bluetooth. You then chose your tool, and and your materials, and begin to cut, foil, score or write. One other thing of note, is with the Cricut Explore 3, you can use its smart materials, meaning that you no longer need a mat to cut them (as you did with previous models).

Which is the best Cricut machine out there?

Each Cricut machine do specific things really well. For example, the Cricut Mug Press is all about printing onto mugs. But when you get to the 'main' Cricut machines (the Explore Air 2, the Explore 3, the Cricut Maker and the Cricut Maker 3), the differences are a little more subtle. The higher end of the Cricut machines can handle loads of materials, such as paper, wood, leather and lace, feature better motors that make it fast, and most importantly allowing crafters to work with smart materials.

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is perfect for people new to Cricut crafting, and around half of the price of the Cricut Maker 3. Then there's the Cricut Explore 3, which is cheaper than the top end Cricut Maker 3, but a bit more than the Explore 3, as it can handle smart materials. All of these bigger Cricut machines go up or down in roughly $50/£50 chunks.

