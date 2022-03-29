The best Silhouette Cameo 4 prices in March 2022

Finding the best Silhouette Cameo 4 prices around is a great first step if you want to delve into the world of craft. That's why we've put together this page that brings together everything you need to know to make the most of the best Silhouette Cameo 4 deals currently available – wherever you are in the world.

The Silhouette Cameo 4 is Silhouette's latest, biggest and best cutting and crafting machine. As far as competition, the best crafting machine is a toss up between Cricut vs Silhouette, and they both have their unique strengths. Perhaps the most stand-out is that with the Silhouette Cameo 4, you have a rear-mounted touch-screen in-built into the device. With the Cricut, you'll need a tablet to work with it, and to pay a monthly subs fee for the Cricut Access software. Not so with Silhouette.

The Silhouette Cameo 4 retails at $100/£100 less, too! The Silhouette Cameo 4 prices start at $299 for the 12-inch model, goes to $399 for the 15-inch Silhouette Cameo 4 Plus, and is $499 for the 24-inch Silhouette Cameo 4 Pro. Consider that when looking at our Silhouette Cameo 4 price comparison widget below.

With the best Silhouette Cameo 4 prices you're guaranteed a robust digital cutter that can handle materials up to 3mm thick with a maximum cutting area of 30.5cm x 61cm. If you're looking for more of the best Cricut alternatives, check out our page. (And if you do want to see the best Cricut Maker 3 bundle deals, we've got you covered there too.)

The best Silhouette Cameo 4 deals

(Image credit: Silhouette)

What can the Silhouette Cameo 4 do? The Silhouette Cameo 4 is a digital cutting machine. Once linked to your PC with free Silhouette standalone software, it can print out and cut various designs. It uses various materials, such as paper, felt, vinyl, and balsa wood to make everything from 3D models to bunting to greeting cards, stickers and magnets. If you're interested in crafting, and making personalised gifts, decorations, labels and the such, the Silhouette Cameo 4 is an ideal machine to work with.

