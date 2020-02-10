Get a free 4-week online creative course

Looking to spruce up your résumé but don't have the money to spend on training? This shiny new deal is for you. For a limited time, Shaw Academy is offering a four-week course of your choice, all for the perfect price of zero dollars. Pick from several different classes, in all sorts of fields, and get started on learning new skills to add to your repertoire.

With courses in photography, health and wellness, marketing, design, business, and more, Shaw Academy can help you achieve your goals for the new year. You'll be able to choose one of 21 interactive courses, led by industry experts that come complete with valuable certifications that can be added to your résumé and give you extra expertise you need to one-up the competition.

Best of all, the extensive courses are all accredited by the CPD Certification Service, an independent body that ensures qualifications are in line with the most current standards, making your certification even more potent to employers. With a flexible education model, you'll be better equipped to take on a new job, business venture, or career change with a little help from the top specialists.

With over five million graduates, Shaw Academy provides courses available on web and mobile so that you can access them at home or on the go. Each session is accessible 24/7 throughout your four week period, allowing you to easily revisit the material if you need to brush up on a concept or lesson. Live updates are included, allowing for access to the most revised content from professionals in industries of all sorts.

Generally priced at around $50, for a limited time, you'll be able to take any four-week course for free. Whether you're looking to start up a new career or complement the skills you already possess, take advantage of this offer and gain more knowledge in 2020.

