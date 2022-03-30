These are the lowest Surface Pro 6 prices in March 2022

People are still looking for the best Surface Pro 6 prices around, and for good reason. Yes, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 came out back in October 2018, and yes there have been two updates since then (three, if you include the Surface Pro 7+). But we still think looking for great Surface Pro 6 deals is wise, because it remains a good tablet/laptop hybrid option, especially as you can get it for a really great price.

If you want faster Microsoft tablets, and price is not an issue, then you should head over to our page on the best Surface Pro 8 prices. But not everyone needs, or wants, the latest features with their latest price tags. As we stated in our Surface Pro 6 review, what the tablet does offer is plenty for the majority of users. You'll get an Intel Core i5/i7 with SSD storage from 128GB to 1TB, 8GB/16GB RAM, and a 12.3-inch, 3:2 Pixel Sense display with 10 point multi-touch. This was considered an iPad Pro killer at its launch, and it's certainly still capable of handling everything that most tablet/laptop users can throw at it.

Microsoft itself has stopped selling the Surface Pro 6 on its sight, which is another reason for the price to steadily drop over time, as you can only get it from other online retailers, such as Amazon, that will ofter offer much larger discounts (especially around peak trading times, such as Black Friday and Memorial Day 2022). Looking for more great tablet deals? Check out our guide to the best drawing tablets.

The lowest Surface Pro 6 prices available

Is the Surface Pro 6 out of date? It depends what you want to use it for. Are you a creative pro – let's say a video editor – who needs a portable powerhouse that can handle 4K footage with speed? Then no, these Surface Pro 6 deals aren't for you. But if you want a lightning fast tablet/laptop to tear through your work and media consumption, plus digital artwork, then yes, this is a great option at a reasonable price point. Also, even though you can't buy the Surface Pro 6 through Microsoft direct, it doesn't mean the company has forgotten about it. It will come with Windows 10, but you will be able to upgrade to Windows 11.

The Surface Pro 6 price and specs The Surface Pro 6 prices depends on the specs that you choose. At launch the Surface Pro 6 price started at $899/£879 for the Core-i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version and rises to a whopping $2,299/£2,149 for the Core i7, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage version. But that was back in 2018! We are constantly seeing Surface Pro 6 prices drop to $649/£599 for the starting set up, and $999/£849 for the higher end model. As far as what we recommend, it's worth noting that you can only get the 16GB RAM model with the Core i7, which isn't ideal for all, so our top choice is getting the Core i5, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version, especially when factoring in the low price that you should be paying.

