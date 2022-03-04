The best Microsoft Surface Go deals in March 2022

The Surface Go is a super portable hybrid tablet and with the best Microsoft Surface Go deals it's also super affordable. It's the entry-level tablet in the Surface range, introduced back in 2018 to replace the standard Surface tablet. It's since had two updates, with the Surface Go 3 released in late 2021.

The Surface Go is designed to compete with the iPad, offering a compact, highly portable tablet. But a key advantage of the Surface range of tablets in general is that they run Windows, so unlike other tablets, you can run fully fledged desktop software rather than mobile apps.

The Surface Go range might lack the oomph of its high-end sibling, the Surface Pro, for handling heavier programs, but it's a great value device for a portable companion for work and play. You'll need to buy them separately, but you can add in a Surface Type Cover keyboard to turn the device into a mini laptop while adding a Surface Pen opens the possibility for note-taking and sketching.

The best Surface Go 3 deals

The Surface Go is Microsoft’s answer to the iPad, offering an affordable, portable device for lighter use. The Surface Go 3 is the latest iteration, released in September 2021. It offers a 10.5in PixelSense touch-sensitive display with 1920 x 1280 resolution and is great for Netflix, social media and for editing documents.

It doesn't offer a very different experience to its predecessor, the Surface Go 2. Most features are the same, but the processor options have been beefed up. It has a colourful display, solid design, an excellent webcam and runs Windows 11, but its battery power is actually lower than the Surface Go 2, so you might prefer to scroll down further to see deals on the older iteration if you're looking to save money.

The best Surface Go 2 deals

Released in May 2020, the Surface Go 2 is the previous model in the range. It can be upgraded to Windows 11 and it offers very similar features to the Surface Go 3. In fact, the Surface Go 3 has the same body, same cameras and speakers, same ports and same dimensions as its predecessor, with the main difference being that the Surface Go 3 ofers more powerful processors (although at the expense of lower battery life). So if you're looking to save some cash, you might well want to consider looking for a deal on the older model rather than paying for the new iteration. You'll find links to the best current prices in your region below.

The best Surface Laptop Go deals

Rather confusingly, as well as the Surface Go tablet range, Microsoft also makes the Surface Laptop Go. The company seems to have applied the Go name since it aims to enter at the same kind of entry price point, offering an affordable and portable Windows laptop for use, well, on the go.

It was released in October 2020 and it's the smallest and most affordable in the Surface Laptop line, costing half the price of the Surface Laptop 3. The 12.4-inch makes it very portable (it weighs just 1.1kg). It comes in three colours and can do up to 13 hours of battery life. The i5 processor is OK for general use. The maximum 8GB RAM and 256GB storage isn't amazing, but if you're happy with those specs, it's a great value laptop.

Which Microsoft Surface should I choose? The Microsoft Surface Go is a great buy if you're looking for an affordable, portable tablet for everyday work browsing and entertainment – and one that can double as a laptop if you buy the Type Cover. If you need to handle heavier software, for design programs, for example, then you might want to step up the Surface Pro range for smoother performance.