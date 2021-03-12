Nintendo's Mario-themed Switch is back in stock (and it's selling super-fast)

This year is the 35th anniversary of everyone's favourite platform-jumping plumber, and to celebrate the occasion Nintendo last month released a limited edition Mario-themed Nintendo Switch. It's been pretty difficult to get hold of so far, but the design is now back in stock at numerous retailers – alongside some pretty sweet deals on games.

Priced the same as the standard Switch at $299, you can pick up the red and blue console at Walmart, BestBuy and others in the US. In the UK? It might be a little trickier, but the Nintendo Switch Mario is currently in stock at Amazon for £353.99.

Walmart is also offering a whopping 35 per cent off selected Switch games (to find out which are worth playing see our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games). Just keep reading to find out more about the deals being offered this weekend, including Switch accessories and bundles in the UK and US (jump straight to the UK deals here).

Nintendo Switch US deals:

Best US deal Nintendo Switch (Mario edition): $299 at Walmart

Pick up a red and blue Mario-themed Nintendo Switch right now at Walmart and BestBuy. With a red console, red dock stand, red Joy-Cons and blue Joy-Con casing, it's a certainly a statement piece of hardware.

Nintendo Switch (Mario edition): $299 at BestBuy

These colourful red and blue Mario-themed Nintendo Switches are in stock at the moment at BestBuy. You'll get a red console, red dock stand, red Joy-Cons and blue Joy-Con casing - perfect for showing your Mario-love!

Nintendo Switch games and accessories: 35% off selected products at Walmart

Enjoy 35 per cent off certain Mario Switch games and accessories at Walmart right now. Highlights include Mario-themed controllers and cases for way less than $20, and as much as $21 off games!

Nintendo Switch games and accessories: Save at BestBuy

You'll find games like Mario Party and Mario Kart on offer currently at BestBuy, as well as knockdown prices on controllers and essentials like SD cards. Don't miss out on saving up to $21 on great titles!

View Deal

Nintendo Switch UK deals:

Best value for money Nintendo Switch (Mario edition): £354 at Amazon.co.uk

Get a Mario-themed Nintendo Switch, which are in stock right now at Amazon UK but there aren't many left so you'll need to hurry. Including a red console, red dock stand, red Joy-Cons and blue Joy-Con casing, it's-a-Mario explosion of colour!

Nintendo Switch Lite bundles: Save up to £27.99 at Currys

This isn't Mario-specific, but there's a tasty saving on a Switch Lite console and game bundle at Currys. You can get Animal Crossing, Minecraft or a choice of Mario games alongside a Nintendo Switch Lite and save a tidy sum.

Want even more Switch deals? See our Nintendo Switch deals roundup and the prices we've found for you below.

