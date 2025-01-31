In honour of Black History Month Apple has released the Black Unity Collection – a series of stunning custom wallpapers, watch faces and accessories. "Inspired by the rhythm of humanity", the collection is a sleek homage to Black History Month, celebrating a rich history of heritage and culture.

Created by Black creatives and allies at Apple, the designs are bright and dynamic with a timeless appeal, avoiding fleeting graphic design trends. Alongside the launch, Apple is supporting several global organisations, so if you're looking to show your cultural pride this Black History Month, this vivid collection is a stylish show of support.

(Image credit: Apple)

Commencing throughout the month of February, Black History Month is an essential commemoration of black culture throughout American history. Inspired by the colours of the Pan-African flag, the black, green and red colour palette is weaved throughout the collection as a symbol of cultural pride. The highlight of the collection is the woven Apple Watch strap featuring an intricate striped design that creates a lenticular effect. As the wearer moves their wrist, a dynamic colour shift occurs, with subtle shades of yellow appearing "as if by magic."

A unique Apple Watch face accompanies the strap, featuring dynamic abstract lines of red, yellow and green. Using the Watch's gyroscope technology, the lines combine to form custom numerals when the user's wrist is raised. Joining the collection are the Unity Rhythm iPhone and iPad wallpapers which feature the same bespoke lettering spelling out the word "Unity".

(Image credit: Apple)

Supporting Apple's commitment to "advancing economic, educational, and creative opportunities in communities around the world," the company has chosen to support a number of organisations in line with the collection. In keeping with the themes of rhythm, creativity, and community, grants will be given to the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans; Battersea Arts Centre in London; Music Forward Foundation in Los Angeles; Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney; and The National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Black Unity Sport Loop is available for order on the Apple website, and the custom wallpapers will arrive in an upcoming software update (requiring Apple Watch Series 6 or later, and iPhone Xs or later).