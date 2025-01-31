Apple's new wallpapers are a mesmerising symphony of colour and design

News
By
published

The Black Unity Collection is inspired by the "rhythm of humanity.”

Apple Black Unity Collection
(Image credit: Apple)

In honour of Black History Month Apple has released the Black Unity Collection – a series of stunning custom wallpapers, watch faces and accessories. "Inspired by the rhythm of humanity", the collection is a sleek homage to Black History Month, celebrating a rich history of heritage and culture.

Created by Black creatives and allies at Apple, the designs are bright and dynamic with a timeless appeal, avoiding fleeting graphic design trends. Alongside the launch, Apple is supporting several global organisations, so if you're looking to show your cultural pride this Black History Month, this vivid collection is a stylish show of support.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.