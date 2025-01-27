The new Goldsmiths' Company logo is a roaring success

News
By
published

Heritage design gets a modern refresh.

The new Goldsmiths&#039; Company logo featuring a contemporary illustration of a leopard&#039;s head
(Image credit: The Goldsmiths' Company/Steve Edge Design)

The Goldsmiths' Company has unveiled a striking new visual identity, updating its rich heritage for a fresh contemporary audience. With almost 700 years in the jewellery and silversmith industry, the trade guild's legendary influence has continued to support craftspeople across the centuries, cultivating creative brilliance for generations to come.

In keeping with the best rebrands of all time, the new Goldsmiths' Company identity is a masterful blend of heritage and contemporary design, showcasing the guild's flair for traditional timelessness with a dynamic modern twist. Debuting a sleek new logo and fresh visual language, the new visual identity is a testament to the captivating power of symbolism, heritage and legendary craftsmanship.

Image 1 of 2
The Goldsmiths' Company coat of arms
(Image credit: The Goldsmiths' Company/Steve Edge Design)

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

