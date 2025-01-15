This fun new visual identity has a fantastic strapline

Stick 'em up! Texas Tack's branding is spot on.

Texas Tack logo
(Image credit: Texas Tack)

I was scrolling through LinkedIn the other day when I came across a post about a giant hat character. It really caught my eye, and turned out to be part of an identity for Texas Tack, a tape brand.

Dan Bailey, the creator, was asked to inject character and personality into the brand from the offset, as well as celebrate and lean into the brand's Texan routes. He's certainly done so, crafting a fun and colourful character, Clint (the giant hat), and a vibrant and bold identity to support him, which really has market standout. After all, most tape brands are pretty sterile in appearance.

Texas Tack visual identity
(Image credit: Texas Tack)
Texas Tack visual identity on posters
(Image credit: Texas Tack)

