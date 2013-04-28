AROUND THE BLOQ: Lego art, portfolio tips and much more!

Lego art: 35 designs that will blow your mind!
Who doesn't love Lego art? In our Lego gallery we curate the finest works of Lego art from around the web. Enjoy!
Five killer ways to use fixed navigation
Fixed navigation is one of the most fashionable devices in design right now. But make sure you really need it, says Gene Crawford.
Easy shape building in Illustrator
Luke O’Neill shows you how to quickly and easily create and adapt a collection of vector shapes
10 tips for building a killer portfolio website
Give your work that extra edge online with Jonathan Brealey's guide to creating a portfolio site that stands out from the crowd.
The 20 most versatile font families
Make your font folder work harder with our essential guide to the type families (and superfamilies) that just keep on giving and giving.
How do you stay inspired and beat the block?
Heavy workloads and an 'always switched on' mentality can really take a toll on the creative juices. Here, a panel of experts offer practical guidance on how they beat the dreaded 'block'.
Grayskull Islands: a magical CG environment
This 3D render by Andy Walsh caused quite a stir when it was released. Discover more about the artist and the inspiration behind this brilliant piece here.