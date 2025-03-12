Korean Air has rebranded for first time since the '80s

Korean Air has rebranded for only the second time in its history – the new look created by Lippincott is the airline's first brand refresh since 1984.

The airline rebrand comes in the wake of its merger with Asiana and was guided by the brand's 'Excellence in Flight' ethos. It focused on creating a high-end experience: improving Business and First-Class offerings as well as creating a passenger experience inspired by the hospitality sector.

The previous identity was focused around the Taeguk, the symbol on South Korea's flag, which did feel rather reminiscent of the Pepsi logo. The new look reimagines the Taeguk, stripping it back and also adding what Lippincott says is "the elegance and energy of Sangmo Nori, a folkloric Korean dance known for its flowing ribbon movements, symbolising prosperity and abundance".

The new logotype is designed to echo the fluidity of the Taeguk and evoke calligraphic brush strokes, while the fuselage logotype (the one on the body of the plane) boldly drops the 'Air', to enhance brand visibility from across the airport as well as reinforce that Korean Air is the flagship carrier of South Korea.

The rebrand aims to create a modern and premium brand that is respectful of its brand heritage but also well positioned for the future.

(Image credit: Korean Air)

"Our cross-functional global team has worked closely with the Korean Air team to balance the rich history and heritage of the brand, while also creating a unique reinterpretation focused on the future. We look forward to this new identity serving as a visible signal for Korean Air to affirm its flag carrier status while standing apart from other organizations," says Michael D-Esopo, CEO of Lippincott.

(Image credit: Korean Air)

"For over 40 years, Korean Air’s blue-top livery has distinguished its fleet and is nothing short of iconic. It has been a privilege to have been trusted to refresh and reinvigorate this instantly recognisable brand into a modern, premium new look," adds Dan Vasconcelos, partner and creative director EMEA, Lippincott.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Korean Air)

While not the boldest rebrand we've seen lately, the new look is fitting for an airline aiming for sophistication and I love the elegant energy of the new symbol. Some commenters online have pointed out that it feels perhaps a little similar to KLM. But then commenters online do often think new branding looks like something else...

What do you think of the new look? Let us know in the comments.