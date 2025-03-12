Korean Air has rebranded for first time since the '80s

News
By published

It looks a lot less 'Pepsi'.

Korean Air new logo in use
(Image credit: Korean Air)

Korean Air has rebranded for only the second time in its history – the new look created by Lippincott is the airline's first brand refresh since 1984.

The airline rebrand comes in the wake of its merger with Asiana and was guided by the brand's 'Excellence in Flight' ethos. It focused on creating a high-end experience: improving Business and First-Class offerings as well as creating a passenger experience inspired by the hospitality sector.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

