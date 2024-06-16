"They were looking at our style guide with such awe!": A day in the life of Stacey Bates-McCue

It started off with confusion really, as I was doing a Fine Art Degree and after my first year I questioned what on earth I was going to do for a job at the end of it all. I knew I loved painting and general creative, but I just couldn’t put that into a career plan.

My brother said I should try some free work placements to test out some career options, and my first was a Graphic Design Consultancy called Chameleon Design. They worked on Thomas cook brochures, technical drawings and did some really cool photography in-house. I spent three days there, fell in love and they offered me a full time position as their junior! I jumped at the chance, and ditched out at Uni! I was there for two years and loved every second. I was taught on the job as well as lots of self learning courses at home as my passion for the industry grew.

I moved on to being a graphic designer in-house for a UK Hotel chain. The variety and fast moving pace was great to enhance my newfound design skills as a graphic designer. I ended up being tasked to create a four page menu, comic, and activity sheet across the 12 hotels. For the comic they asked me to create bespoke cartoon characters and build out a story where the characters went from hotel to hotel, but made fun. I ended up building out Marston Mike (a monkey) and his jungle pals. I designed, wrote and built the entire comic and loved every second, it’s then I realised I wanted to work in the kids entertainment space.

A couple of years later, I went for my first role in London at MTV networks as a kids publishing designer. I was praised for my comic, and it just confirmed that was what I was meant to do. From there my love for licensing and the entertainment industry grew. I worked at MTV for 6 years, then moved on to Cartoon Network, and then SEGA video games looking after the little blue Hedgehog among other properties!