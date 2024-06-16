"They were looking at our style guide with such awe!": A day in the life of Stacey Bates-McCue

Features
By
published

Fluid's head of licensing reveals what it's like working on well-loved brands such as Tetris.

woman with sunglasses on next to a body of water
(Image credit: Fluid)

Stacey Bates-McCue's career began with what she describes as "confusion". After starting a Fine Art degree, she ended up doing a work placement at a graphic design consultancy, leading her to drop out of uni, and she hasn't looked back since.

She now heads up Fluid's Licensing team, and delivers innovative and engaging design solutions for global entertainment across film, gaming, sports and TV. She's worked with well-loved brands including John Wick, Pac-Man, Capcom, SpongeBob, Tetris and more, and her Pac-Man Shine On campaign recently won at the Global Entertainment Awards.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles