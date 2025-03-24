Why the word rebrand needs a rebrand

venturethree is the branding agency that hates rebrands.

A creative agency that hates rebrands. Provocative? Well, maybe not as much as you think. The clue is in the word itself: the “rebrand.” It implies an air of self-indulgence. Self care for your business. Like a new lick of paint or a new CMO making moves. A spring clean for your brand. With the best rebrands, the intention behind it is immediately clear – but too often, the rebrand becomes a distraction, and too many people end up missing why behind the what.

We live in a fast-moving world where the focus is often on the wrong things. The logo. The colours. The new typography. Is it woke? Does it honour a legacy? Is it ugly? Too modern – or not modern enough? Have we seen it all before? Should it never have been changed in the first place? Just look at the recent response to the Jaguar rebrand. All too often, a rebrand is boiled down to the lowest common denominator in both the design and mainstream press and across social media platforms. Clickbait. Knee-jerk reactions. Focusing on the colour, or a new font.

Tim Jackson
Creative Director, venturethree

Tim Jackson is a creative force in brand reinvention and innovation, shaping brands that cut through the noise with clarity, impact, and originality. As Creative Director at venturethree, he leads the creative development of brand identities, systems, and experiences—guiding every aspect from concept to execution. 

