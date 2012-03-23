Topics

BuySellAds.com receives major overhaul

Web design  

BuySellAds' redesign provides tips for other major site redesigns says founder Todd Garland. Clarity, usability and simplification help improve website experiences

Advertising sales website BuySellAds has received a major overhaul, some of the details of which have been outlined in a blog post by site founder Todd Garland.

In the post, Garland described the new site as a "single, massive, leap" rather than an incremental step, and said this was needed because it was getting increasingly difficult for advertisers to find great placements within BSA's inventory. A number of changes were subsequently made, including: reworked primary navigation; the separation of 'searching' and 'browsing' as actions; turning the marketplace into the home page; simplifying the sign-up process; enabling faster access to important information; UI improvements; and clearly differentiating between the different mediums – websites, tweets, mobile web, apps, email, RSS – that the company supports.

Garland concluded his post by saying that the process not only resulted in a fun release for his company, but it also provided the foundation for further improvements. In a sense, it's also a good check-list for any designers and developers immersing themselves in redesigns of websites. BSA's improvements centre on fundamentals and lessons everyone can learn from: ensure that the most important content is up-front when someone visits a site; make user interaction such as sign-ups as simple and pain-free as possible; differentiate things that need differentiation in a clear manner; and, where possible, always strive to improve the user interface.

