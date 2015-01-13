Creative content for life for just $249

Digital Juice has been running for over 20 years

Founded in 1992 and operating out of Florida and Bangalore, India, Digital Juice is a royalty-free content provider for professional video, print, and presentations.

Offering a ton of digital content, including HD animations, animated backgrounds, wipes and transitions, stock footage, music, sound effects and more, the $249 two-yearly fee for the standard plan seems pretty reasonable to us.

So our eyebrows were raised when we heard about its latest offer – the first 2,500 signups to this plan will now get free content for life.

New content is added each day

The same goes if you sign up to the $499 pro plan, which gives you access to additional stuff including After Effects projects and templates, animated shoulder sets, hi-res layered Photoshop files, special FX and compositing footage and more. So that's 5,000 people in total that Digital Juice is offering content for life.

By the way, we have no commercial relationship at all with Digital Juice – we just thought it looked like a good offer and wanted to bring it to your attention! You can check out what the site has to offer here.