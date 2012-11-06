December 2012 (#235)

Elsewhere in the magazine Craig Grannell talks to industry figures about whether now is the right time to optimise for Retina, Tanya Combrinck talks to Dan Mall about his new venture, and Gavin Wye demonstrates how a well-designed roadmap leads to a well-designed product. In part 2 of our Content Strategy 101 series, Sandi Wassmer looks at how to make data meaningful and Ben Callahan looks at responsive retrofitting older sites for better small-screen experiences. Plus:

Designing with a modular scale

Quick and easy mobile testing

Building an HTML5 app with Sencha

Creating an API with Restler

Using Node.js to make a productivity app