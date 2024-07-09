Epic Affinity free trial is perfect timing for creatives looking for an Adobe alternative

Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher are now free for six months.

Serif Affinity deal
(Image credit: Serif)

Photoshop-maker Adobe has had a difficult few weeks, and Serif's Affinity has been quick to offer an alternative to disgruntled creatives. It's launched an unprecedented six-month free trial of its creative apps, giving new users plenty of time to try the software – as well as the chance to get it permanently at half price.

The recent surge in creatives looking for Adobe alternatives has been spurred by a controversial clarification of Adobe's terms of use giving the software giant access to users' work as well as a lawsuit from the US government over its cancellation policies. While nobody else can compete with the sheer range of Adobe Creative Cloud, which has programs for everything from web design to video editing, the Serif Affinity suite is one of the closet viable alternatives, comprising Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and Affinity Publisher for Mac, Windows and iPad, and it doesn't require a subscription.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

