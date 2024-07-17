Creatives! Don't miss massive deals on Adobe Creative Cloud, Autodesk and Affinity

The final day of Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming to an end, and we've seen everything from portable SSD deals to drawing tablet deals. A lot of that we expected after years covering the sale, but I never realised Prime Day can also be a great time to buy creative software.

Adorama has a massive 40% off an annual Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, reducing the price by $263.89 from $659.88 to $395.99. Meanwhile, Serif, one of Adobe's biggest rivals, has 50% off its Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher suite, plus a six-month free trial. And for CAD, Autodesk has 25% off Autodesk Fusion.

Adobe Creative Cloud annual subscription: $659.88 $395.99 at Adorama

Save $263.89: Creative Cloud remains the industry standard package for everything from image manipulation in Photoshop to page layout in InDesign and video editing in Premiere Pro. The usual way to subscribe is direct with Adobe itself, but the camera retailer Adorama is beating Adobe's own price right now. Adobe is currently offering just over 30% off an annual all-apps subscription, while Adorama has 40% off. But you'll need to hurry. The deal ends tonight.

Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher: Free six-month trial and 50% off at Affinity

Affinity has three apps: Affinity Photo for image manipulation and digital art, Affinity Designer for vector design and Affinity Publisher for desktop publishing. The current free trial and 50% off deal covers all three for Mac, Windows and iPad, whether bought separately or as a package. And perpetual licences mean there's no subscription: you pay only once but qualify for updates for free.

Autodesk Fusion: 25% off at Autodesk

Autodesk Fusion integrates CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB into a single integrated cloud software platform, enabling product designers to move easily between 3D design, manufacturing, simulation, electronics, drawings, and photo-realistic rendering environments. This deal represents a saving of $170 on a year's subscription.

No need for the full Adobe suite? Take a look below for the best deals on individual Adobe software in your region right now. And if you need to upgrade your hardware too, see our pick of the best Prime Day monitor deals.