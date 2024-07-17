Creatives! Don't miss massive deals on Adobe Creative Cloud, Autodesk and Affinity

The final day of Amazon Prime Day 2024 is coming to an end, and we've seen everything from portable SSD deals to drawing tablet deals. A lot of that we expected after years covering the sale, but I never realised Prime Day can also be a great time to buy creative software.
Adorama has a massive 40% off an annual Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, reducing the price by $263.89 from
$659.88 to $395.99. Meanwhile, Serif, one of Adobe's biggest rivals, has 50% off its Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher suite, plus a six-month free trial. And for CAD, Autodesk has 25% off Autodesk Fusion.
Adobe Creative Cloud annual subscription: $659.88 $395.99 at Adorama
Save $263.89: Creative Cloud remains the industry standard package for everything from image manipulation in Photoshop to page layout in InDesign and video editing in Premiere Pro. The usual way to subscribe is direct with Adobe itself, but the camera retailer Adorama is beating Adobe's own price right now. Adobe is currently offering just over 30% off an annual all-apps subscription, while Adorama has 40% off. But you'll need to hurry. The deal ends tonight.
Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher: Free six-month trial and 50% off at Affinity
Affinity has three apps: Affinity Photo for image manipulation and digital art, Affinity Designer for vector design and Affinity Publisher for desktop publishing. The current free trial and 50% off deal covers all three for Mac, Windows and iPad, whether bought separately or as a package. And perpetual licences mean there's no subscription: you pay only once but qualify for updates for free.
Autodesk Fusion: 25% off at Autodesk
Autodesk Fusion integrates CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB into a single integrated cloud software platform, enabling product designers to move easily between 3D design, manufacturing, simulation, electronics, drawings, and photo-realistic rendering environments. This deal represents a saving of $170 on a year's subscription.
No need for the full Adobe suite? Take a look below for the best deals on individual Adobe software in your region right now. And if you need to upgrade your hardware too, see our pick of the best Prime Day monitor deals.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
Related articles
- Need a new website? Top-rated web builder and hosting service Hostinger has a ridiculous 76% off
- Hurry! Prime Day ends in hours – these are the top 27 Apple deals still live, including $500 off a MacBook Pro
- Act fast! I'm a die-hard Samsung fan and these Prime Day deals are just what I've been looking for
- Time's running out to claim the cheapest iPhone 14 Plus deal I've ever seen