The best new typefaces of 2024, according to the experts

Advice
By
published

Picked out by some of the best typographers in the industry.

A variety of fonts displaying the article&#039;s title &#039;Best New Fonts of 2024&#039; in a variety of bright colours.
(Image credit: Font designers credited throughout article. Header image designed by Mabel Wynne.)

Typography trends of 2024 have been all about shifting away from Swiss-inspired, minimalist designs and introducing more colourful, eccentric typefaces. We’ve seen typefaces inspired by illustration, and have even started to see an increasing amount of conceptual typography more concerned with its shape than legibility.

It looks like we’re ending 2024 with exciting type concepts on the horizon of the design industry, with designers daring to go out of their comfort zones more and edge away from the basics. Individuality is becoming more celebrated, and contentious, ‘anti-design’ concepts appear to be inspiring a great deal of work.

Image 1 of 2
Image displaying the GT Flaire font in black on a fluorescent green/yellow background.
(Image credit: Grilli Type)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mabel Wynne
Mabel Wynne

Mabel is a freelance writer, artist and filmmaker. When she's not writing about the arts industry, books or culture, she's working on writing and illustrating her stories or developing experimental filmmaking projects. Working in journalism, poetry, documentary-filmmaking, illustration and fiction, storytelling is at the heart of what she does. She started writing articles in online magazines when she was seventeen. After training at the BFI Academy and then studying at UAL, she is now continuing to write articles while she works on creating and launching her first books and films.

Related articles