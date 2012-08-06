Free app provides design inspiration

If you're looking for visual design inspiration, then our sister site Creative Bloq has just launched an app for the iPad that you should check out - it's on the App Store to download for free right now.



The app, called Design Spring, provides you with a fresh lot of inspiring design work on a daily basis. So whether you’re looking for ideas, trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at great images, Design Spring will have something for you.



You can tap and zoom in on images, and if you like what you see, there are links to the artist's Twitter feed or website. You can also select your favourite images, sort by category and search by colour.

The app will be updated by Creative Bloq's network editor, Jim McCauley, who used to run a regular inspiration gallery for on Computer Arts. Designers and artists already featured on Design Spring include Joo Oliveira, Kerry Hyndman and Andy Council.

If you'd like to see your design work featured on the app, email jim.mccauley@futurenet.com, using the subject line "Design Spring Submission".