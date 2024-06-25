"If design work doesn’t provoke a response, then it’s in danger of being wallpaper": a day in the life of David Palmer

Features
By
published

LOVE's founder and ECD talks provocation, grief and reimagining Jim Beam's 400-acre distillery.

man with dark hair at a computer in front of some records
(Image credit: LOVE)

David Palmer is the founder and executive creative director of LOVE, a culture-first creative agency based in Manchester, which spans brand design and strategy, comms, activation and experiential design.

In his two decades at LOVE, David has partnered with an enviable roll of global brands including Moët Hennessy, Penfolds, Heineken, Hendricks Gin, Lucky Charms, SK-II and Nike. His work certainly yields results, too – LOVE's reimagining of the 400-ace Jim Bean distillery in Kentucky led to a 370% surge in attendance.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

Related articles