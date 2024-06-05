Bizarre X-rated poster campaign aims to turn on UK voters

News
By
published

General elections have never been so hot.

With the UK general election coming up in July, campaigning is in full swing. And one of the most eye-catching initiatives is not for a specific party but for the Just Vote campaign, which aims to get people to register and to turn out to exercise their democratic right. 

As ever, there's a fear that voter apathy may lead to a low turnout, particularly among young people. But this cheeky poster campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of putting an X in a box by making it look like something X-rated (see our pick of the best billboard advertising for more inspiration).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles