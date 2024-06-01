Apple makes up with creatives in new iPad Pro ad

Apple's M4 iPad Pro launch was marred by an advert that attracted the ire of creatives, actors and the internet at large. Crushing a load of creative tools really wasn't the way to appeal to the intended audience.

Samsung took advantage to put its own spin on the piece. And the idea wasn't even original: Apple stole it from an advert that LG used back in 2008. Now, the Cupertino tech giant is trying to make up for things with a new ad that makes animators the stars (see our guide to the best M4 iPad Pro prices if you're shopping).

The new iPad Pro ad stars the actress Sofia Wylie. She appears in green screen footage, while three animators use the iPad Pro and the new Apple Pencil Pro to create imaginary worlds for her to explore. Dubbed 'Worlds Made on iPad', the piece features animation by Natalie Labarre (Forest on the left), Jin & Jay (Theatre) and Eric Lane (Colossus). Apple also shared some behind-the-scenes footage as a YouTube Short. The music used is Concentrate by Billy Lemos featuring Dua Saleh.

It may be too late for some to ever forgive Apple, but this is more along the lines of what the original M4 iPad Pro ad should have looked like, emphasising what it can allow creatives to do, not merely how thin it is and what it can kill. Apple has apologised for the controversial Crush ad and says it ceased running it on TV, although it remains online.

See our hands-on look at the new iPads to learn more about the tablets and the Apple Pencil Pro, which adds a new squeeze gesture, haptic feedback and a gyroscope for control of pen and brush tools. You can see pricing on the tablets and Pencil below.