How to design for a screen-weary world

News
By
published

The importance of crafting meaning connections beyond the screen.

Illustration of a man trapped inside a smartphone screen
(Image credit: Moor Studio via Getty Images)

The world is changing. In a society overwhelmed by digital noise, something deeper is shifting inside us all. We’re starting to wake up to the ways our screens are stealing our moments, draining our energy, and pulling us away from what really matters. This isn't just a fleeting trend—it’s a powerful call to action that’s reshaping how we live, connect, and engage with everything around us. No wonder the dumbphone is having such a moment.

For brands, this signals a watershed moment. Consumers are changing how they build relationships, and that shift demands a new approach to engagement. It’s no longer enough to simply push content or create more digital touch-points. The real challenge lies in designing experiences that transcend the screen, fostering connections that are meaningful, human, and rooted in the real world.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Meghan Byrnes-Borderan
Meghan Byrnes-Borderan

Meghan is Executive Design Director at Designit, a global design agency, where she leads creative teams to develop innovative, human-centred experiences at the intersection of strategy, design, marketing, and technology

Related articles