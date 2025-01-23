Elon’s official DOGE logo is stale meme branding at its worst

News
By
published

It’s a provocative defiance of governmental design.

Dogecoin logo on a blurred American flag background
(Image credit: Doge.gov)

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) debuted an updated version of its logo – only to swiftly remove it without a trace hours later. It's no secret that DOGE leader Elon Musk is a fan of meme branding, but with legal troubles mounting, it seems the stale meme is no longer a laughing matter.

Akin to his infamous X logo, the Doge design is a wholly unoriginal creation. Ripped from the 2010s meme featuring a viral Shiba Inu named Kabosu, the Doge image was appropriated for Musk's Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Since then the design has been synonymous with Musk's meme-oriented personal brand, and now, the future of America's government.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles