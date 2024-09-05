I’m severely underwhelmed by Fifa's Club World Cup logo

Minimalism isn't always the answer.

Fifa&#039;s Club World Cup logo
(Image credit: Fifa)

Fifa has unveiled its new logo for the upcoming Club World Cup – a unique competition that brings the world's greatest football clubs together in the ultimate sporting showdown. As football's newest tournament, the Club World Cup faces the challenge of standing out in a sea of sporting competitions but judging by fan reactions, it seems the unique logo has failed to score with supporters.

The best sports logos are often packed with powerful symbolism, something that the Club World Cup logo seems to lack. With on-the-nose nuance and a painfully minimalist design, it's a tepid logo that feels like style over substance.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

