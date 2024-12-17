Back in November wrestling fans were pretty disappointed when the potential new WWE RAW logo was revealed during the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight. Thankfully the wrestling Gods (a.k.a WWE's execs) were listening, blessing us with a new logo that's a vast improvement on the old clunky monstrosity we could've had.

Admittedly the bar was pretty low but the new RAW logo is a total KO, bringing back fond memories for classic wrestling fans. With a mix of old designs and contemporary slickness, the new wordmark is a masterclass in how to design a logo with fans at its heart.

Triple H reveals the new logo for Raw on Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In typical dramatic WWE style, the new raw logo was revealed by CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a brooding video. "A logo is an identity," Triple H says, "It's real. Rebellious. Raw". A bright flood of light unveils the sleek new design which seems to take inspiration from the 2002 and 2016 RAW logos. It's the first design to feature white typography, likely to contrast with the Netflix logo due to the brands' partnership.

(Image credit: WWE)

"Love the modern hybrid between the 2016 and 2002 WWE RAW logos," one X user wrote while another added "The new RAW logo is kinda like a modern Ruthless Aggression RAW logo in reverse. I like it!" Others were just grateful to see the hugely unpopular potential design laid to rest. "I can say that this new WWE RAW logo is way better than the other one we got," another fan on X chimed in.

If you missed it, check out the new unofficial WWE RAW logo that caused heated backlash from fans. For more logo design news, check out the controversial Six Nations logo that's flopped with rugby supporters.