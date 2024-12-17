I take it back, the new WWE RAW logo isn't as bad as I thought

Thank goodness the last one wasn’t the real deal.

WWE RAW official logo
(Image credit: WWE)

Back in November wrestling fans were pretty disappointed when the potential new WWE RAW logo was revealed during the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight. Thankfully the wrestling Gods (a.k.a WWE's execs) were listening, blessing us with a new logo that's a vast improvement on the old clunky monstrosity we could've had.

Admittedly the bar was pretty low but the new RAW logo is a total KO, bringing back fond memories for classic wrestling fans. With a mix of old designs and contemporary slickness, the new wordmark is a masterclass in how to design a logo with fans at its heart.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

