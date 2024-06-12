Iconic brand logos get a surreal makeover

Celebrating 100 years since the birth of Surrealism, a diverse collection of artists have banded together to recreate iconic modern-day logos with a twist. You'd be excused to think that Surrealism might clash with the current trend of minimalist logo design, but for some reason, it works (disturbingly well in some cases).

From Max Ernst to Salvador Dalí, the Surrealist movement has birthed an iconic creative genre that's still celebrated in the art world today. While I don't think Surrealist logo design is going to catch on anytime soon, the unexpected mashup of modern minimalism and bizarre dreamscape visuals is a treat for logo design fans.

Surrealist rendition of the Instagram logo inspired by Dalí by Isca Marin González. (Image credit: Isca Marin González)

Surrealism is an artistic genre that transcends the boundaries of creativity. It's a movement built on unconventionality, challenging the world around us – quite the opposite of a corporate logo. Taking on big brands from the worlds of tech, social media, entertainment and more, the unique designs draw inspiration from some of Surrealism's most iconic artists.

Meta logo reimagined in the style of Salvador Dalí and David Alabo by Fredrick Richard. (Image credit: Fredrick Richard)

Among the collection is a dreamy rendition of the Netflix logo in the style of René Magritte, a striking reimagining of the X logo akin to the style of Stasys Eidrigevicius and a Dalí-fied redesign of the TikTok logo. See if you can correctly identify the Surrealist logos below.

Image 1 of 5 Apple logo in the style of M.C. Escher by yuyunArts. (Image credit: yuyunArts) X logo in the style of Stasys Eidrigevicius by EN_Art91. (Image credit: EN_Art91) Netflix logo in the style of René Magritte by Yeh. (Image credit: Yeh) Pepsi logo in the style of Joan Miró by DAV091. (Image credit: DAV091) Facebook logo in the style of Salvador Dalí by emgras. (Image credit: emgras)

