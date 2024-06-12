Iconic brand logos get a surreal makeover

Your favourite designs get Dalí-fied.

Surrealist rendition of the YouTube logo by bo_rad
(Image credit: bo_rad)

Celebrating 100 years since the birth of Surrealism, a diverse collection of artists have banded together to recreate iconic modern-day logos with a twist. You'd be excused to think that Surrealism might clash with the current trend of minimalist logo design, but for some reason, it works (disturbingly well in some cases).

From Max Ernst to Salvador Dalí, the Surrealist movement has birthed an iconic creative genre that's still celebrated in the art world today. While I don't think Surrealist logo design is going to catch on anytime soon, the unexpected mashup of modern minimalism and bizarre dreamscape visuals is a treat for logo design fans. 

Image 1 of 5
Surrealist rendition of the Apple logo by yuyunArts
Apple logo in the style of M.C. Escher by yuyunArts.(Image credit: yuyunArts)

