Iconic brand logos get a surreal makeover
Your favourite designs get Dalí-fied.
Celebrating 100 years since the birth of Surrealism, a diverse collection of artists have banded together to recreate iconic modern-day logos with a twist. You'd be excused to think that Surrealism might clash with the current trend of minimalist logo design, but for some reason, it works (disturbingly well in some cases).
From Max Ernst to Salvador Dalí, the Surrealist movement has birthed an iconic creative genre that's still celebrated in the art world today. While I don't think Surrealist logo design is going to catch on anytime soon, the unexpected mashup of modern minimalism and bizarre dreamscape visuals is a treat for logo design fans.
Surrealism is an artistic genre that transcends the boundaries of creativity. It's a movement built on unconventionality, challenging the world around us – quite the opposite of a corporate logo. Taking on big brands from the worlds of tech, social media, entertainment and more, the unique designs draw inspiration from some of Surrealism's most iconic artists.
Among the collection is a dreamy rendition of the Netflix logo in the style of René Magritte, a striking reimagining of the X logo akin to the style of Stasys Eidrigevicius and a Dalí-fied redesign of the TikTok logo. See if you can correctly identify the Surrealist logos below.
For more art inspiration, check out the reimagined Mr Men artworks that are a nostalgic love letter to a childhood classic. If you're looking to create your own surrealist art, check out our guides to the best drawing tablets and best monitors for graphic artists to keep your creative kit up to date.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.
Related articles
- This Californian city’s logo drama is getting even messier
- “Big, bold typography is key”: Squarespace’s Brand Design Director on how to make your website stand out
- Don't blame Apple for all those ugly new iPhone homescreens
- "Our strategy was to place impact at the heart of the Brand Impact Awards": Spencer Buck on rebranding the BIAs