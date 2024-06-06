These reimagined Mr Men artworks are soothing my soul

It’s the "ultimate love-letter” to childhood nostalgia.

Mr Men
(Image credit: Helm Gallery)

I'm a sucker for a slice of nostalgia, and the Helm Gallery's latest exhibition is the wholesome childhood revival that I never knew I needed. Behold, Mr. Men & Little Miss Reimagined – a Brighton-based exhibition exploring the iconic children's book series as you've never seen it before. 

With a host of unique pieces from artists and designers, these inspired artworks offer a contemporary twist on Roger Hargreaves' iconic character designs. If you're feeling inspired, take a look at our guide to the best drawing tablets and best sketchbooks to get those ideas down, even when you're out and about. 

Mr Men exhibition
(Image credit: Helm Gallery)
Mr Men exhibition
(Image credit: Helm Gallery)

