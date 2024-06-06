These reimagined Mr Men artworks are soothing my soul

I'm a sucker for a slice of nostalgia, and the Helm Gallery's latest exhibition is the wholesome childhood revival that I never knew I needed. Behold, Mr. Men & Little Miss Reimagined – a Brighton-based exhibition exploring the iconic children's book series as you've never seen it before.

With a host of unique pieces from artists and designers, these inspired artworks offer a contemporary twist on Roger Hargreaves' iconic character designs.

(Image credit: Helm Gallery)

Described as the "ultimate love-letter to a series whose enduring popularity has spanned generations, and introduced millions of children across the world to literature and art," the pieces each take a unique spin on the original illustrations. Playing with texture, colour and artistic genre, the artworks each have their own delightful dose of personality, combining childhood nostalgia with contemporary style.

Image 1 of 5 Mr Men exhibition (Image credit: Helm Gallery) Mr Men exhibition (Image credit: Helm Gallery) (Image credit: Helm Gallery) (Image credit: Helm Gallery) (Image credit: Helm Gallery)

The artists behind the pieces include Will Blood, Rory McQueen, Euan Roberts, Pablo Dalas and Alex May Hughes. According to an official press release, "the artists involved represent a broad spectrum of talent, each expressing their love and relationship to the series through their own unique style." It's a rich, eclectic mix of graphic visuals and playful illustration, honouring the legendary franchise through a diverse lens.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Helm Gallery) (Image credit: Helm Gallery) (Image credit: Helm Gallery) (Image credit: Helm Gallery) (Image credit: Helm Gallery)

The exhibition will take place between the 7th June - 21st July at the Helm Gallery, Brighton. Across the duration of the exhibition, there will be a number of events, including an appearance from Adam Hargreaves himself, who took over the franchise from his father. To find out more, head to the Helm Gallery website.

