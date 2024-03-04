"I never imagined I'd be an illustrator, but I love this job," Flavia Z Drago shares how she got into creating picture books

That was an incentive. I just wanted to be able to make a living out of making children's books and I didn't know where to start. In Mexico we don't have illustration schools, you either study fine art or you do graphic design... Initially I wanted to be a graphic designer. I wanted to design logos, packaging, stuff like that. And then I discovered picture books and I was like 'how do I do that'? I became an illustrator very, very slowly over time.

I lived in Barcelona for four months and did a short course in illustration. Then I applied for a scholarship in France and did a year in France and that was that was very interesting too, the French industry is also very different. And then when I came back, I finally considered myself to be an illustrator... I was really insecure. It took a lot of years for me to say 'yes, I'm an illustrator'.

I had this idea that I really wanted to make my own books. I wondered, 'How do I do it? How have other people managed to do it?' I tried to publish my books by submitting them to contests without any luck. And then I found out about the MA in illustration at Anglia Ruskin in Cambridge, and I decided that it looked like a really great opportunity, and it's something I would really like to do and it looked like the best people in the world are there. So I gave it a go and I applied, I got accepted. And I went through the program and it's just the best decision I could have made.